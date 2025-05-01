In assessing weight-related health risk, which is one reason to analyze a person's BMI?
A
To directly measure percent body fat with high accuracy in all individuals
B
To determine an individual’s basal metabolic rate without additional information
C
To screen for potential weight-related health risks by classifying weight status relative to height
D
To diagnose specific diseases such as diabetes or hypertension on its own
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that BMI (Body Mass Index) is a screening tool used to classify individuals based on their weight relative to their height.
Recognize that BMI is calculated using the formula: \(BMI = \frac{weight\ (kg)}{height\ (m)^2}\), which provides a simple numeric value.
Know that BMI does not directly measure body fat percentage or diagnose diseases, but it helps identify potential weight-related health risks by categorizing individuals as underweight, normal weight, overweight, or obese.
Realize that BMI is useful for population-level assessments and initial screenings but should be combined with other assessments for a comprehensive health evaluation.
Conclude that the primary reason to analyze a person's BMI is to screen for potential weight-related health risks by classifying weight status relative to height.
