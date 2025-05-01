In assessing weight-related health risk, what does body mass index (BMI) attempt to measure?
A
Distribution of fat between visceral and subcutaneous stores
B
A proxy for body fatness based on weight relative to height
C
Resting metabolic rate (calories burned at rest)
D
Percentage of body weight that is fat, measured directly
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Body Mass Index (BMI) is a numerical value derived from a person's weight and height, designed to estimate body fatness indirectly.
Recognize that BMI is calculated using the formula: \(BMI = \frac{weight\ (kg)}{height\ (m)^2}\), which relates weight to height squared.
Note that BMI does not directly measure body fat percentage or fat distribution but serves as a proxy to categorize individuals into weight status groups (underweight, normal weight, overweight, obese).
Acknowledge that BMI is not a measure of resting metabolic rate or a direct measurement of fat stores, but rather a simple screening tool to assess potential weight-related health risks.
Conclude that BMI attempts to measure body fatness indirectly by relating weight to height, helping to identify individuals who may be at risk due to excess body fat.
