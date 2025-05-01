Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true?
Taking your dog for a short walk to your mailbox once a week.
Eating junk food but taking a multivitamin supplement every day to meet micronutrient needs.
Reaching the random step goal on your smart watch each day, which isn't tailored to your personal needs.
Consistently eating a balanced, nutrient-dense diet to support training, recovery, & overall health.
Master Introduction to Physical Fitness with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning