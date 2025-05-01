Multiple Choice
Which of the following is likely to have the greatest impact on improving physical fitness?
V02 max can be used to measure muscular strength & endurance.
Cardiorespiratory fitness is determined by body mas index (BMI).
Muscular strength, not endurance, is determined by how many repetitions of an exercise you can complete.
To achieve physical fitness it's crucial to partake in physical activity & have a healthful diet.
Master Introduction to Physical Fitness with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning