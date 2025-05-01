Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a symptom of preeclampsia?
Do intense exercise every day & completely cut out all carbohydrates from her diet.
Get >150 minutes of low/moderate intensity exercise per week, try to reduce added sugar intake & eat nutrient-dense foods.
Stretch frequently & do plenty of abdominal & lower body strengthening exercise.
Take folic acid supplements.
