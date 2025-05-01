Multiple Choice
Sandra is 14 weeks pregnant & she is aware of the risk posed by gestational diabetes, as she has a family history of the condition. What is the best course of action to reduce the risk of developing gestational diabetes?
High blood pressure.
Abnormally large fetus.
Protein in urine.
Edema.
