Which of the following is NOT allowed to be used on USDA Organic produce?
Which statement is true?
A
Dozens of different GMO crops are grown in the United States.
B
Bioengineered crops are approved by the FDA for safety, and the USDA regulates their labeling.
C
Most Bioengineered crops improve the nutrition of food.
D
Bioengineering regulations cover both Recombinant DNA and CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technologies.
Step 1: Understand the terminology used in the problem. 'GMO' stands for genetically modified organisms, which are crops that have had their DNA altered through genetic engineering techniques.
Step 2: Recognize that in the United States, dozens of different GMO crops are indeed grown, including corn, soybeans, cotton, and others, which are commonly bioengineered for traits like pest resistance or herbicide tolerance.
Step 3: Learn about the regulatory framework: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is responsible for ensuring the safety of bioengineered crops for human consumption, while the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) oversees the labeling of these crops to inform consumers.
Step 4: Note that while many bioengineered crops focus on traits like yield improvement or pest resistance, only a few are specifically designed to improve the nutritional content of food, so the statement that 'most bioengineered crops improve nutrition' is not accurate.
Step 5: Understand that current bioengineering regulations primarily cover recombinant DNA technologies, but the regulatory status of newer gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 is evolving and may not be fully encompassed under existing rules.
Which of the following statements about genetically modified organisms are true?
I) Transgenic organisms contain DNA from multiple organisms.
II) GMOs have both benefits and drawbacks.
III) Gene editing is the oldest form of genetic modification.
