Which of the following statements about genetically modified organisms are true? I) Transgenic organisms contain DNA from multiple organisms. II) GMOs have both benefits and drawbacks. III) Gene editing is the oldest form of genetic modification.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a transgenic organism. A transgenic organism contains DNA that has been artificially introduced from one or more different species, meaning it has genetic material from multiple organisms.
Step 2: Recognize that genetically modified organisms (GMOs) have both benefits and drawbacks. Benefits can include improved crop yield and resistance to pests, while drawbacks might involve ecological concerns or ethical debates.
Step 3: Clarify the concept of gene editing and its history. Gene editing, such as CRISPR technology, is a relatively recent advancement in genetic modification, whereas traditional genetic modification techniques have been used for much longer.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement based on the above clarifications: Statement I is true because transgenic organisms do contain DNA from multiple organisms; Statement II is true because GMOs have both benefits and drawbacks; Statement III is false because gene editing is not the oldest form of genetic modification.
Step 5: Conclude which combination of statements is correct based on the truth values determined in Step 4.
