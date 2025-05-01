Multiple Choice
Which of the following would most directly increase your basal metabolic rate (BMR)?
Which of the following would typically represent the greatest calorie expenditure for an individual?
People often recommend small changes for improving health outcomes such as taking the stairs instead of the escalator or intentionally parking further away from a store in a parking lot. These changes would most directly affect which of the following?