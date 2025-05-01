In the context of energy balance and weight change, approximately how many kilocalories (kcal) are stored in 1 pound of body fat?
A
About 1,500 kcal
B
About 3,500 kcal
C
About 7,700 kcal
D
About 500 kcal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that body fat stores energy, and this energy can be measured in kilocalories (kcal). When we talk about weight change, the energy stored or lost corresponds to the amount of fat gained or lost.
Recognize that 1 pound of body fat is commonly estimated to contain a specific number of kilocalories, which is a standard value used in nutrition and weight management.
Recall or research the widely accepted estimate that 1 pound of body fat stores approximately 3,500 kilocalories. This value is based on the energy content of fat tissue, which is mostly triglycerides.
Note that this estimate helps in understanding how changes in calorie intake or expenditure affect body weight. For example, a deficit or surplus of 3,500 kcal roughly corresponds to losing or gaining 1 pound of fat.
Use this knowledge to interpret energy balance and weight change scenarios, knowing that about 3,500 kcal stored or burned equals about 1 pound of body fat.
