In the context of healthy weight management, approximately how many kilocalories (Calories) are stored in 1 pound of body fat?
A
2,000 kilocalories (Calories)
B
500 kilocalories (Calories)
C
3,500 kilocalories (Calories)
D
7,700 kilocalories (Calories)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that body fat stores energy, and this energy can be measured in kilocalories (Calories).
Recognize that 1 pound of body fat is commonly estimated to contain a specific number of kilocalories, which is a standard value used in nutrition and weight management.
Recall or research the widely accepted conversion factor that relates pounds of body fat to kilocalories stored.
Note that this value is important for calculating energy deficits or surpluses when managing weight, as it helps estimate how many Calories need to be burned or consumed to lose or gain one pound of fat.
Identify that the commonly accepted value for kilocalories stored in 1 pound of body fat is 3,500 kilocalories.
