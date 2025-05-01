In nutrition labeling, how many kilocalories (Calories) are provided by 1 gram of fat?
A
7 Calories (kcal)
B
3 Calories (kcal)
C
9 Calories (kcal)
D
4 Calories (kcal)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in nutrition, the energy provided by macronutrients is measured in kilocalories (kcal), often referred to as Calories with a capital C.
Recall the standard energy values for macronutrients: carbohydrates and proteins provide approximately 4 kcal per gram, alcohol provides about 7 kcal per gram, and fat provides the highest energy density.
Recognize that fat provides 9 kcal per gram, which is more than double the energy provided by carbohydrates or proteins.
This value (9 kcal per gram) is used in nutrition labeling to calculate the total energy contributed by fat in a food product.
Therefore, the number of kilocalories provided by 1 gram of fat is 9 Calories (kcal).
Watch next
Master Defining Calories with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan