In nutrition, how many kilocalories (Calories) are provided by 1 gram of dietary fat?
A
7 Calories (kcal)
B
9 Calories (kcal)
C
2 Calories (kcal)
D
4 Calories (kcal)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that dietary macronutrients provide energy measured in kilocalories (kcal), commonly referred to as Calories with a capital C.
Recall the standard energy values for macronutrients: carbohydrates and proteins each provide approximately 4 kcal per gram, alcohol provides about 7 kcal per gram, and fats provide about 9 kcal per gram.
Identify that the question asks specifically about dietary fat, so focus on the energy value associated with fat.
Use the known energy conversion factor for fat: 1 gram of fat provides 9 kilocalories (kcal).
Conclude that the correct energy value for 1 gram of dietary fat is 9 Calories (kcal).
