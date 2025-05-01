Understand the classification of vitamins into fat-soluble and water-soluble categories. Fat-soluble vitamins dissolve in fats and oils and are stored in the body's fatty tissues, while water-soluble vitamins dissolve in water and are not stored extensively.
Recall the list of fat-soluble vitamins, which include Vitamins A, D, E, and K. These vitamins are absorbed along with dietary fat and can be stored in the liver and fat tissues.
Identify the vitamin options given: Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Vitamin A.
Compare each vitamin to the known fat-soluble vitamins. Vitamins A, D, and E are fat-soluble, while Vitamin C is water-soluble.
Conclude that Vitamin C is NOT a fat-soluble vitamin because it dissolves in water and is not stored in fat tissues, unlike Vitamins A, D, and E.
