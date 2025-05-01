Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
What is Nutrition
Multiple Choice
Which statement about the science of Nutrition is correct?
A
Nutrition is generally considered to be one of the most ancient sciences.
B
Modern nutrition is primarily concerned with eliminating specific dietary deficiencies that lead to disease.
C
The study of nutrition includes the study of both why we eat what we do and how that food affects our health.
D
Nutrition has been largely agreed upon and unchanging for the past 30 years.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the scope of the science of Nutrition. Nutrition is the study of how food and nutrients affect the body, including physiological processes, health outcomes, and dietary behaviors.
Step 2: Evaluate the first statement: 'Nutrition is generally considered to be one of the most ancient sciences.' While humans have always needed food, the formal scientific study of nutrition is relatively modern, emerging in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'Modern nutrition is primarily concerned with eliminating specific dietary deficiencies that lead to disease.' While addressing deficiencies (e.g., scurvy from vitamin C deficiency) was a historical focus, modern nutrition also emphasizes broader topics like chronic disease prevention, food choices, and overall health.
Step 4: Evaluate the third statement: 'The study of nutrition includes the study of both why we eat what we do and how that food affects our health.' This is accurate, as nutrition science encompasses both behavioral aspects (e.g., food preferences, cultural influences) and physiological impacts (e.g., nutrient metabolism, disease prevention).
Step 5: Evaluate the fourth statement: 'Nutrition has been largely agreed upon and unchanging for the past 30 years.' This is incorrect, as nutrition science is dynamic, with ongoing research leading to new discoveries and evolving dietary guidelines.
