Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
What is Nutrition
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Most people know that ultra-processed fast food is associated with health risks. Why might some people choose to eat it anyway?
I) Convenience
II) Emotion
III) Taste Preference
A
I & II
B
II & III
C
I & III
D
I, II, & III
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question. The problem is asking why some people might choose to eat ultra-processed fast food despite its association with health risks. The options provided are Convenience (I), Emotion (II), and Taste Preference (III).
Step 2: Analyze the first factor, Convenience (I). Ultra-processed fast food is often quick to prepare or purchase, making it appealing for individuals with busy schedules or limited time for cooking.
Step 3: Analyze the second factor, Emotion (II). Emotional eating is a common behavior where individuals consume food to cope with stress, sadness, or other emotions. Fast food is often chosen in these situations due to its accessibility and comfort appeal.
Step 4: Analyze the third factor, Taste Preference (III). Many ultra-processed fast foods are designed to be highly palatable, with flavors, textures, and ingredients that appeal to taste preferences, making them desirable to consumers.
Step 5: Conclude that all three factors (I, II, and III) contribute to why some people might choose to eat ultra-processed fast food, as each addresses a different aspect of human behavior and decision-making related to food choices.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Nutrition with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice