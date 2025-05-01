Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
8. Water and Minerals
Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
What differentiates cortical bone from trabecular bone?
A
Cortical bone is located on the inside of bone, while trabecular bone is found on bone surface.
B
Trabecular bone is softer because it is filled with marrow (like a sponge), while cortical bone is more solid.
C
Cortical bone has less space within the bone, where trabecular bone is filled with small non-bony spaces.
D
Trabecular bone is denser and adds to the strength of the inside of bones, while cortical bone is a thin layer that adds little strength to the bone.
Related Videos
Related Practice