Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
8. Water and Minerals
Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Why does bone density typically decrease later in adulthood?
A
People typically eat less calcium and vitamin D as they age.
B
During remodeling, cells that deposit bone tend to be less active than those that remove bone as people age.
C
Bone remodeling naturally tends to remove more bone than it deposits and bone remodeling does not begin until growth is complete.
D
As we age, bone remodeling tends to replace cortical bone with trabecular bone, which is less dense.
Related Videos
Related Practice