Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Blood Glucose Regulation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following hormones is not directly involved in blood glucose regulation?
A
Insulin.
B
Cortisol.
C
Norepinephrine.
D
Thyroxine.
1
Understand the role of each hormone listed in the problem and how they relate to blood glucose regulation.
Recall that insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that lowers blood glucose levels by facilitating the uptake of glucose into cells.
Recognize that cortisol, a hormone released by the adrenal glands, is involved in increasing blood glucose levels during stress by stimulating gluconeogenesis (the production of glucose from non-carbohydrate sources).
Identify that norepinephrine, also released by the adrenal glands, plays a role in the fight-or-flight response and can increase blood glucose levels by stimulating glycogenolysis (the breakdown of glycogen into glucose).
Note that thyroxine, a hormone produced by the thyroid gland, primarily regulates metabolism and basal metabolic rate but is not directly involved in the regulation of blood glucose levels.
