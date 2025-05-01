Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Blood Glucose Regulation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following symptoms would a person experience if they could not produce glucagon?
A
Hyperglycemia after eating a meal containing carbohydrates.
B
Faintness & fatigue when they haven't eaten for an extended period.
C
They would not be able to store glucose in the skeletal muscle or liver as glycogen.
D
All of the above.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of glucagon: Glucagon is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps regulate blood sugar levels by promoting the breakdown of glycogen in the liver into glucose (glycogenolysis) and stimulating glucose production from non-carbohydrate sources (gluconeogenesis). This process is crucial during fasting or when blood sugar levels are low.
Analyze the symptoms described: Faintness and fatigue when not eating for an extended period suggest an inability to maintain blood glucose levels during fasting. This aligns with the absence of glucagon, which is responsible for raising blood sugar levels during such times.
Evaluate the statement about glycogen storage: Glucagon does not directly store glucose as glycogen; instead, insulin is responsible for promoting glycogen storage in the liver and skeletal muscles. Therefore, the inability to store glycogen is not directly related to glucagon deficiency.
Consider hyperglycemia after eating carbohydrates: Hyperglycemia typically occurs due to insufficient insulin or insulin resistance, not due to glucagon deficiency. Glucagon primarily acts during fasting, not after meals.
Determine the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the most relevant symptom of glucagon deficiency is faintness and fatigue during fasting, as glucagon is essential for maintaining blood sugar levels in the absence of food intake.
