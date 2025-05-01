Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Blood Glucose Regulation
Multiple Choice
When blood glucose levels get too high, the hormone __________ is released by an organ called the __________.
A
Insulin; pancreas.
B
Insulin; gallbladder.
C
Glucagon; pancreas.
D
Epinephrine; gallbladder.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of blood glucose regulation in the body. When blood glucose levels rise, the body releases hormones to restore balance.
Identify the hormone responsible for lowering blood glucose levels. Insulin is the hormone that facilitates the uptake of glucose by cells, reducing blood glucose levels.
Determine the organ that produces insulin. The pancreas is the organ responsible for producing and releasing insulin into the bloodstream.
Review the incorrect options. Gallbladder does not produce hormones related to glucose regulation, and epinephrine and glucagon are involved in increasing blood glucose levels, not lowering them.
Match the correct hormone (insulin) with the correct organ (pancreas) to answer the question accurately.
