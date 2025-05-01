Multiple Choice
Which of the following are part of lean body mass?
I. MuscleIII. Fat.
II. Visceral organs. IV. Blood.
Which of the following is most associated with a higher risk of chronic disease?
Which of the following techniques for measuring body composition relies on sending a low level electrical current through the body?
Which statement below best describes strengths or weaknesses of using waist circumference as a health indicator?