Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a residue?
Produce, because leafy greens are more likely to take up contaminants from the soil.
Grains, because the seed part of the plant is the most likely to contain contaminants.
Meat, because the fat in meat is a place where contaminants can accumulate.
Fish, because some fish that we eat are higher in the food chain compared to most other foods we consume.
Master Naturally Occurring Toxins with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning