Before cooking, a box of spaghetti needs no refrigeration and can remain safe for consumption potentially for years. Why do you think this is the case?
Table of contents
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
12. Food Safety & Regulation
Food Preservation & Additives
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly pairs the preservation method with its mechanism of action?
A
Salting: decreases the amount of oxygen.
B
Pasteurization: adds bacteria to increase acidity.
C
Refrigerating: lowers the temperature to slow bacterial growth.
D
Canning: decreases the available moisture, which helps bacterial growth.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the preservation methods mentioned: salting, pasteurization, refrigerating, and canning. Each method works by targeting specific factors that affect microbial growth or food spoilage.
Step 2: Analyze salting: Salting preserves food primarily by decreasing the available moisture through osmosis, which inhibits bacterial growth. It does not decrease oxygen levels.
Step 3: Analyze pasteurization: Pasteurization involves heating food to a specific temperature to kill or reduce harmful bacteria, not by adding bacteria or increasing acidity.
Step 4: Analyze refrigerating: Refrigeration lowers the temperature of food, which slows down the metabolic and reproductive rates of bacteria, effectively slowing bacterial growth.
Step 5: Analyze canning: Canning preserves food by sealing it in airtight containers and often involves heat treatment to kill bacteria. It decreases oxygen availability and moisture is usually retained, which inhibits bacterial growth rather than helping it.
Watch next
Master Food Preservation with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which type of food preservation method is often associated with probiotics and is therefore sometimes recommended for potentially improving gut health?
2
views