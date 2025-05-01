Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Macronutrients
Multiple Choice
True or False; if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
All macronutrients can be used as energy sources in the body.
A
True.
B
False, only carbohydrates provide energy for the body.
C
False, only carbohydrates and lipids provide energy; protein is broken down and used to produce new protein.
D
False, water is a macronutrient, and it is not used for energy/
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'macronutrients.' Macronutrients are nutrients required in large amounts by the body and include carbohydrates, lipids (fats), proteins, and water.
Step 2: Recall the primary function of each macronutrient. Carbohydrates and lipids are the main energy sources for the body. Proteins can also be used for energy, but their primary role is to build and repair tissues. Water, while essential, does not provide energy.
Step 3: Analyze the statement: 'All macronutrients can be used as energy sources in the body.' This implies that carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and water all provide energy.
Step 4: Evaluate the options provided. The correct answer should reflect the fact that carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins can provide energy, but water cannot. Therefore, the statement is false, and the best correction is: 'False, water is a macronutrient, and it is not used for energy.'
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that acknowledges water as a macronutrient but clarifies that it does not provide energy.
