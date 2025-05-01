Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Nutrients
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a general recommendation for fixing the imbalances in the average American diet?
A
Become a vegetarian.
B
Eat more fruits and vegetables.
C
Eat more red meat.
D
Avoid all processed foods.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the average American diet: It is often characterized by excessive consumption of processed foods, added sugars, unhealthy fats, and insufficient intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
Evaluate the options provided in the question. Consider whether each recommendation aligns with improving the nutritional balance of the average American diet.
Option 1: 'Become a vegetarian.' While vegetarian diets can be healthy, this is not a general recommendation for everyone, as balanced diets can include both plant-based and animal-based foods.
Option 3: 'Eat more red meat.' This does not address the imbalance in the average American diet, as red meat is already consumed in significant quantities and excessive intake can lead to health risks.
Option 4: 'Avoid all processed foods.' While reducing processed food intake is beneficial, avoiding all processed foods is impractical and unnecessary. The correct recommendation is 'Eat more fruits and vegetables,' as this directly addresses the lack of nutrient-dense foods in the average American diet.
