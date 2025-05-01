Alisha is starting a diet that severely limits her intake of fat-soluble vitamins. Which of the following is most likely to happen.
Who is most likely at risk of a vitamin D deficiency?
A 19th century sailor who does not consume much fruit or vegetables on a long voyage at sea.
Brittany, a vegetarian who lives in a sunny beachside town & spends significant time in the sun.
Dave, a vegan who lives in a city that receives very little sunlight.
Maya, who lives in the same city as Dave but eats fish, dairy products, & eggs.
Which of the following foods are a good source of preformed vitamins A (e.g. retinol)?
Vitamin ____ acts as an antioxidant, neutralizing free radicals & preventing them from damaging cell membranes.
Vitamin ____ is vital in the blood clotting process & helps strengthen bones.
People taking anticoagulants should carefully monitor their _________ intake, because it could decrease the effectiveness of the medication.