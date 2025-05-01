Generally, it is hard to consume toxic quantities of vitamins without supplements. But eating which of the following organs is most likely to result in hypervitaminosis A (toxic levels of vitamin A)?
Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins1h 52m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 10. Nutrient Balance3h 7m
7. Vitamins
Fat-Soluble Vitamins
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a function of vitamin D?
A
Stimulates absorption of calcium & phosphorus.
B
Helps build new bone tissue.
C
Helps maintain bones, keeping them strong & healthy.
D
Acting as an antioxidant.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Alisha is starting a diet that severely limits her intake of fat-soluble vitamins. Which of the following is most likely to happen.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following foods are a good source of preformed vitamins A (e.g. retinol)?
Multiple Choice
Vitamin ____ acts as an antioxidant, neutralizing free radicals & preventing them from damaging cell membranes.
Vitamin ____ is vital in the blood clotting process & helps strengthen bones.
