Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates
Multiple Choice
__________ is the most important monosaccharide for humans as red blood cells & nervous tissues rely on it for energy. When 2 of these molecules bond together they form __________, which is found in honey, sweet potatoes, beer, & grain-based foods.
A
Glucose; maltose.
B
Sucrose; maltose.
C
Glucose; sucrose.
D
Fructose; sucrose.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question. The problem is asking about the most important monosaccharide for humans and the disaccharide formed when two of these monosaccharides bond together. It also provides examples of foods where the disaccharide is found.
Step 2: Recall the definition of a monosaccharide. Monosaccharides are the simplest form of carbohydrates and include glucose, fructose, and galactose. Glucose is the primary energy source for the body, especially for red blood cells and nervous tissues.
Step 3: Recall the definition of a disaccharide. Disaccharides are carbohydrates formed when two monosaccharides bond together through a glycosidic bond. Examples include maltose (glucose + glucose), sucrose (glucose + fructose), and lactose (glucose + galactose).
Step 4: Analyze the food examples provided in the question. Honey, sweet potatoes, beer, and grain-based foods are rich in maltose, which is formed by the bonding of two glucose molecules.
Step 5: Match the correct pair of answers. Based on the information, glucose is the most important monosaccharide, and maltose is the disaccharide formed when two glucose molecules bond together. Therefore, the correct answer is 'Glucose; maltose.'
