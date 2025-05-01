Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following carbohydrates is a direct product of photosynthesis?
A
Glycogen.
B
Chlorophyll.
C
Lactose.
D
Glucose.
E
CO2
F
H2O
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of photosynthesis: Photosynthesis is the process by which plants, algae, and some bacteria convert light energy into chemical energy stored in glucose. The general equation for photosynthesis is: .
Identify the direct product of photosynthesis: The primary carbohydrate produced during photosynthesis is glucose (). This is the simplest sugar formed as a result of the process.
Eliminate incorrect options: Glycogen is a storage form of glucose in animals, not a product of photosynthesis. Chlorophyll is a pigment involved in capturing light energy, not a carbohydrate. Lactose is a disaccharide found in milk, not directly produced by photosynthesis. CO2 and H2O are reactants, not products.
Focus on the correct answer: Glucose is the correct answer because it is the carbohydrate synthesized during photosynthesis and serves as an energy source for plants and other organisms.
Conclude with the role of glucose: Glucose can be used immediately for energy or stored as starch in plants. It is also a building block for other carbohydrates like cellulose and sucrose.
Watch next
Master Types of Carbohydrates with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice