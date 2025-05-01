Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a simple carbohydrate?
A
Lactose.
B
Galactose.
C
Fructose.
D
All of these.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of simple carbohydrates. Simple carbohydrates, also known as sugars, are composed of one or two sugar molecules. They are quickly digested and provide a rapid source of energy.
Step 2: Break down the options provided in the question. Lactose is a disaccharide (made of glucose and galactose), galactose is a monosaccharide, and fructose is also a monosaccharide.
Step 3: Recall that monosaccharides (like galactose and fructose) and disaccharides (like lactose) are both classified as simple carbohydrates because they consist of one or two sugar units.
Step 4: Analyze the question's phrasing. Since all the options (lactose, galactose, and fructose) meet the criteria for simple carbohydrates, the correct answer must include all of them.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'All of these,' as all the listed options are examples of simple carbohydrates based on their chemical structure and classification.
