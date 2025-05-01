Multiple Choice
Raw/unpasteurized milk is considered a high-risk food because of the risk of it containing pathogens. Which type of pathogen is most likely to cause foodborne illness in association with raw milk?
Salmonella.
E. coli.
Norovirus
Listeria.
Which type of microorganism can be transmitted through larvae in food that grow into full organisms inside a host?
Which foodborne pathogen is the most common bacterial cause of foodborne illness?