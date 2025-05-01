Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Finding Credible Nutrition Information
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be a good source of nutritional information?
A
Social media video selling a supplement.
B
Studies from special interest groups.
C
Studies from universities published in peer-reviewed journals.
D
Magazine articles about the benefits of a given diet.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the importance of credible sources in nutritional information. Credible sources are those that are unbiased, evidence-based, and peer-reviewed, ensuring the information is scientifically valid and reliable.
Step 2: Evaluate the options provided in the problem. Social media videos selling supplements are often biased and may lack scientific evidence. Studies from special interest groups may have conflicts of interest and could be skewed to support their agenda.
Step 3: Recognize that studies from universities published in peer-reviewed journals are considered reliable sources. Peer-reviewed journals ensure that the research has been critically evaluated by experts in the field before publication, reducing the likelihood of errors or bias.
Step 4: Understand why magazine articles about diets may not be reliable. These articles often lack scientific rigor and may be influenced by trends or marketing strategies rather than evidence-based research.
Step 5: Conclude that studies from universities published in peer-reviewed journals are the best source of nutritional information among the options provided, as they adhere to scientific standards and are free from commercial bias.
Watch next
Master Understanding Qualifications with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning