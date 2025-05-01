Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Finding Credible Nutrition Information
Multiple Choice
What type of qualification would you look for if you seek Medical Nutritional Counseling?
A
PhD in Nutrition.
B
MD
C
DO
D
RDN
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Medical Nutritional Counseling is a specialized field that involves providing dietary advice and interventions tailored to medical conditions.
Identify the qualifications listed in the question: PhD in Nutrition, MD, DO, and RDN. Each of these represents a different type of expertise.
Clarify the role of an RDN (Registered Dietitian Nutritionist): An RDN is a healthcare professional specifically trained and credentialed to provide evidence-based nutritional counseling, including for medical conditions.
Differentiate the other qualifications: A PhD in Nutrition focuses on research and academic expertise, while MD (Doctor of Medicine) and DO (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine) are medical doctors who may not have specialized training in nutrition unless pursued additionally.
Conclude that the most appropriate qualification for Medical Nutritional Counseling is RDN, as it directly aligns with the required expertise in nutrition and dietetics.
