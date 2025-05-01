- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins1h 52m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 10. Nutrient Balance3h 7m
From the four descriptions below, determine which individual is likely to be weight cycling.
Dre is a former school athlete. During his transition to college, he adjusted his eating habits and continued exercising three days a week.
Dave has struggled with his weight since high school. Every few years he drops 15-20 pounds through fad diets then gains it back over the course of a few years.
Danny lives a sedentary life and has a BMI of 29. His doctors are encouraging him to try losing 5% of his body weight. Since he has a family history of heart disease, he is considering medication for weight loss.
Diego works high stress office job but is very interested in hiking and biking. He lifts weights a few time a week and regularly eats out because of his schedule.
