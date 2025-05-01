Table of contents
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
11. Nutrition & Fitness
Ergogenic Aids
Multiple Choice
Anabolic steroids have been shown to:
A
Help increase muscle mass.
B
Help increase muscle strength.
C
Cause hormonal imbalances, high blood pressure, cancer, & other health conditions.
D
All of the above.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what anabolic steroids are — synthetic substances similar to the male hormone testosterone that promote muscle growth and strength.
Step 2: Recognize the positive effects of anabolic steroids, such as their ability to help increase muscle mass and muscle strength by enhancing protein synthesis in muscle cells.
Step 3: Identify the potential negative health consequences of anabolic steroid use, including hormonal imbalances, elevated blood pressure, increased risk of cancer, and other serious health conditions.
Step 4: Analyze the given statements to see that anabolic steroids both help increase muscle mass and strength, and also cause harmful health effects.
Step 5: Conclude that since all the listed effects are true, the correct answer is 'All of the above.'
