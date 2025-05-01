The CDC estimates that 1 in every 25 packages of chicken at the grocery store is contaminated with Salmonella, a bacterium that causes foodborne illness. Which of the following pieces of advice would be most relevant topreventing infection from Salmonella in chicken?
12. Food Safety & Regulation
Food Safety
Multiple Choice
Which populations are at increased risk for hospitalization or death from foodborne illness?
I) College-age students.
II) Elderly individuals.
III) Infants.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of foodborne illnesses and their impact on different populations. Foodborne illnesses can cause severe symptoms, especially in individuals with weaker or compromised immune systems.
Step 2: Identify populations with increased vulnerability. Typically, elderly individuals (II) and infants (III) have weaker immune defenses, making them more susceptible to severe outcomes from foodborne pathogens.
Step 3: Consider the immune status and lifestyle factors of college-age students (I). Generally, this group has stronger immune systems and lower risk of severe complications from foodborne illness compared to the elderly and infants.
Step 4: Evaluate the options based on the risk profiles. Since elderly individuals and infants are at higher risk, the correct populations at increased risk are II and III.
Step 5: Conclude that the populations at increased risk for hospitalization or death from foodborne illness are elderly individuals and infants, corresponding to option II & III.
