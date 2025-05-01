Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Dietary Guidelines for Lipids
Multiple Choice
Olestra is a substance that was approved by the FDA in 1996. It was typically used in snack food such as potato chips because it has similar texture to fat but isn't absorbed by the digestive system. However, its use has mostly been discontinued because it caused some issues such as abdominal cramping. Based in this information what type of product is olestra?
A
A fat replacer, because it is a type of triglyceride.
B
A fat replacer, because it mimics the texture of fat but isn't absorbed by the body.
C
A fat blocker, because it prevents other fats from being absorbed.
D
A fat blocker, because it prevents other fats from being converted to adipose tissue.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the definition of olestra. Olestra is a synthetic fat substitute that mimics the texture and taste of fat but is not absorbed by the digestive system.
Step 2: Analyze the term 'fat replacer.' A fat replacer is a substance designed to replicate the sensory properties of fat (such as texture and flavor) without contributing the same caloric content or being absorbed by the body.
Step 3: Compare this to the term 'fat blocker.' A fat blocker is a substance that prevents the absorption of dietary fats from the digestive tract, often by inhibiting enzymes like lipase that break down fats.
Step 4: Evaluate the information provided in the problem. Olestra is described as mimicking the texture of fat but not being absorbed by the body. This aligns with the definition of a fat replacer rather than a fat blocker, as it does not actively prevent the absorption of other fats.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct classification of olestra is a fat replacer, specifically because it mimics the texture of fat but is not absorbed by the body, as stated in the correct answer provided in the problem.
