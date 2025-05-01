Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Cardiovascular Disease
Multiple Choice
Heart disease is currently the most common cause of death worldwide. How can people reduce the risk of heart disease?
A
Completely eliminate trans fat from their diet.
B
Exercise frequently.
C
Avoid smoking tobacco products.
D
All of the above.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the risk factors for heart disease: Heart disease is influenced by a combination of lifestyle, dietary, and environmental factors. Key contributors include poor diet, lack of physical activity, and smoking.
Evaluate the role of trans fats: Trans fats are harmful because they increase LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, which is the 'bad' cholesterol, and decrease HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, the 'good' cholesterol. Eliminating trans fats from the diet can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease.
Consider the importance of exercise: Regular physical activity strengthens the heart muscle, improves blood circulation, and helps maintain a healthy weight. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, as recommended by health guidelines.
Assess the impact of smoking: Smoking damages blood vessels, increases blood pressure, and reduces oxygen levels in the blood, all of which contribute to heart disease. Avoiding tobacco products is a critical step in reducing heart disease risk.
Combine all strategies: To effectively reduce the risk of heart disease, it is essential to adopt a holistic approach that includes eliminating trans fats, exercising frequently, and avoiding smoking. These actions work synergistically to improve heart health and overall well-being.
