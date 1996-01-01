A university surveys how study group size (solo, duo, group) and study environment (quiet, noisy) affect test performance. Which of the following conclusions most clearly suggests an interaction effect between the two factors?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
14. ANOVA
Two-Way ANOVA
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios can be appropriately answered using a Two-Way ANOVA test?
A
Researchers compare final exam scores between students who attended tutoring vs. who did not
B
A psychologist compares anxiety levels among patients receiving one of two treatments
C
A nutritionist studies how meal type (breakfast, lunch, dinner) and diet plan (low-carb, low-fat, Mediterranean) affect blood sugar levels
D
A professor tests if average scores on a quiz are significantly different between 5 class sections
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a Two-Way ANOVA is used when you want to examine the effect of two independent categorical variables (factors) on one continuous dependent variable, as well as any interaction effect between these two factors.
Identify the factors and levels in each scenario: For example, in the nutritionist's study, the two factors are 'meal type' with 3 levels (breakfast, lunch, dinner) and 'diet plan' with 3 levels (low-carb, low-fat, Mediterranean). The dependent variable is blood sugar level, which is continuous.
Check if the other scenarios involve two factors: The tutoring scenario has only one factor (tutoring vs. no tutoring), the psychologist's study has one factor (type of treatment with two levels), and the professor's study has one factor (class sections with five levels). None of these have two factors.
Conclude that only the nutritionist's study fits the criteria for a Two-Way ANOVA because it involves two categorical independent variables and one continuous dependent variable.
Remember that Two-Way ANOVA also allows testing for interaction effects between the two factors, which is an important advantage over One-Way ANOVA.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following interaction plots best indicates no interaction between the two factors?
6
views
