Conditional Probability Conditional probability refers to the likelihood of an event occurring given that another event has already occurred. In this scenario, we are interested in the probability of having a boy as the third child, given that the first two children were girls. This concept is crucial for understanding how prior outcomes can influence the probability of future events.

Independence of Events In probability, two events are considered independent if the occurrence of one does not affect the occurrence of the other. In this case, the gender of the third child is independent of the genders of the first two children. This means that regardless of the first two being girls, the probability of the third child being a boy remains unchanged.