Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
Problem 4.2.32
Same Birthdays If 25 people are randomly selected, find the probability that no 2 of them have the same birthday. Ignore leap years.
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability that no two people in a group of 25 have the same birthday. This is a classic 'birthday problem' in probability, and we assume there are 365 days in a year (ignoring leap years).
Step 2: Recognize that this is a problem of permutations. If no two people share the same birthday, the first person can have any of the 365 days as their birthday, the second person can have any of the remaining 364 days, the third person can have any of the remaining 363 days, and so on, until the 25th person.
Step 3: Write the total number of ways to assign birthdays to 25 people without restriction. Since each person can have any of the 365 days, the total number of possible birthday assignments is \( 365^{25} \).
Step 4: Write the number of favorable outcomes where no two people share the same birthday. This is given by the product \( 365 \times 364 \times 363 \times \ldots \times (365 - 24) \), which can also be written as \( \frac{365!}{(365 - 25)!} \).
Step 5: Calculate the probability by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes. The probability is \( P = \frac{365 \times 364 \times 363 \times \ldots \times (365 - 24)}{365^{25}} \). Simplify this expression to find the final probability.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it helps quantify the chance that no two people among a group share the same birthday. Understanding basic probability principles, such as the total number of outcomes and favorable outcomes, is essential for solving the problem.
Combinatorics
Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with counting, arrangement, and combination of objects. In the birthday problem, it is used to calculate the number of ways to assign unique birthdays to each person in a group. This involves understanding permutations and combinations, which are crucial for determining the total possible arrangements of birthdays.
Complementary Events
Complementary events are pairs of outcomes where one event occurs if and only if the other does not. In this scenario, instead of directly calculating the probability that no two people share a birthday, it can be easier to calculate the probability that at least two people do share a birthday and subtract that from 1. This approach simplifies the calculations and provides a clearer path to the solution.
