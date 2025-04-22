Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it helps quantify the chance that no two people among a group share the same birthday. Understanding basic probability principles, such as the total number of outcomes and favorable outcomes, is essential for solving the problem. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Combinatorics Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with counting, arrangement, and combination of objects. In the birthday problem, it is used to calculate the number of ways to assign unique birthdays to each person in a group. This involves understanding permutations and combinations, which are crucial for determining the total possible arrangements of birthdays.