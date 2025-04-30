Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
3:17 minutes
Problem 4.3.7d
Textbook Question
Births in the United States In the United States, the true probability of a baby being a boy is 0.512 (based on the data available at this writing). For a family having three children, find the following.
d. The probability that at least one of the children is a girl.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability that at least one of the three children in a family is a girl. The complement of this event is that all three children are boys. We will use the complement rule to solve this problem.
Step 2: Define the complement event. The complement event is that all three children are boys. The probability of a child being a boy is given as 0.512. Therefore, the probability of all three children being boys is the product of the probabilities for each child being a boy: P(All boys) = 0.512 × 0.512 × 0.512.
Step 3: Use the complement rule. The complement rule states that the probability of at least one girl is equal to 1 minus the probability of all boys. Mathematically, this is expressed as P(At least one girl) = 1 - P(All boys).
Step 4: Substitute the value of P(All boys) into the complement formula. Replace P(All boys) with the value calculated in Step 2 to find P(At least one girl).
Step 5: Interpret the result. The final value of P(At least one girl) represents the likelihood that at least one of the three children in the family is a girl. This is the desired probability.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability Basics
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, the probability of a baby being a boy is given as 0.512, which implies that the probability of a baby being a girl is 1 - 0.512 = 0.488. Understanding these basic probabilities is essential for calculating the likelihood of various outcomes in a family with three children.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Complementary Events
Complementary events are pairs of outcomes that cover all possible scenarios of a given situation. In this case, the event of having at least one girl is the complement of having no girls at all. By calculating the probability of the complementary event (having all boys), we can easily find the probability of having at least one girl by subtracting this value from 1.
Recommended video:
4:23
Complementary Events
Binomial Probability
Binomial probability refers to the probability of obtaining a fixed number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials. In this scenario, each child can be considered a trial with two outcomes (boy or girl). The binomial formula can be used to calculate the probability of having a specific number of boys or girls among the three children, which is crucial for determining the probability of having at least one girl.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:39
Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution
Watch next
Master Probability of Multiple Independent Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice