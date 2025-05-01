An education organization claims that the mean SAT scores for male athletes and male non-athletes at a college are different. A random sample of 26 male athletes at the college has a mean SAT score of 1189 and a standard deviation of 218. A random sample of 18 male non-athletes at the college has a mean SAT score of 1376 and a standard deviation of 186. At α=0.05, can you support the organization’s claim? Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are equal.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 6m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors15m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Test the claim about the difference between two population means and at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: μ1<μ2, α=0.10, Assume (σ1)^2=(σ2)^2
Sample statistics:
x̅1=0.345, s1=0.305 , n1=11 and x̅2=0.515, s2=0.215, n2=9
Key Concepts
Hypothesis Testing for Two Population Means
Pooled Variance and Equal Population Variances Assumption
Significance Level and One-Tailed Test
Watch next
Master Means Unknown Equal Variances Hypothesis Test Using TI-84 with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Exercises 11–16, test the claim about the difference between two population means μ1 and μ2 at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: μ1= μ2; α=0.05. Assume (σ1)^2 = (σ2)^2
Sample statistics: x̅1=228, s1=27, n1= 20 and x̅2=207, s2=25, n2= 13
Find the critical value(s) for the alternative hypothesis, level of significance , and sample sizes and . Assume that the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are (a) equal .
Ha:μ1<μ2 , α=0.10 , n1=30 , n2=32
Yellowfin Tuna
A marine biologist claims that the mean fork length (see figure at the left) of yellowfin tuna is different in two zones in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. A sample of 26 yellowfin tuna collected in Zone A has a mean fork length of 76.2 centimeters and a standard deviation of 16.5 centimeters. A sample of 31 yellowfin tuna collected in Zone B has a mean fork length of 80.8 centimeters and a standard deviation of 23.4 centimeters. At ,α=0.01 can you support the marine biologist’s claim? Assume the population variances are equal. (Adapted from Fishery Bulletin)
An education organization claims that the mean SAT scores for male athletes and male non-athletes at a college are different. A random sample of 26 male athletes at the college has a mean SAT score of 1189 and a standard deviation of 218. A random sample of 18 male non-athletes at the college has a mean SAT score of 1376 and a standard deviation of 186. At α=0.05, can you support the organization’s claim? Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are equal.