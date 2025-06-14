Hypothesis Testing Using Rejection Region(s) In Exercises 39–44, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





[APPLET] Fluorescent Lamps A compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) bulb manufacturer guarantees that the mean life of a CFL bulb is at least 10,000 hours. You want to test this guarantee. To do so, you record the lives of a random sample of 32 CFL bulbs. The results (in hours) are listed. Assume the population standard deviation is 1850 hours. At alpha=0.11, do you have enough evidence to reject the manufacturer’s claim?



