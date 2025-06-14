Hypothesis Testing Using a P-Value In Exercises 33–38,



a. identify the claim and state and .

b. find the standardized test statistic z.

c. find the corresponding P-value.

d. decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.

e. interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Sprinkler Systems A manufacturer of sprinkler systems designed for fire protection claims that the average activating temperature is at least 135°F. To test this claim, you randomly select a sample of 32 systems and find the mean activation temperature to be 133°F. Assume the population standard deviation is 3.3°F. At alpha=0.10, do you have enough evidence to reject the manufacturer’s claim?