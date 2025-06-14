Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
6:25 minutes
Problem 7.2.34
Textbook Question
Hypothesis Testing Using a P-Value In Exercises 33–38,
a. identify the claim and state and .
b. find the standardized test statistic z.
c. find the corresponding P-value.
d. decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
e. interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
Sprinkler Systems A manufacturer of sprinkler systems designed for fire protection claims that the average activating temperature is at least 135°F. To test this claim, you randomly select a sample of 32 systems and find the mean activation temperature to be 133°F. Assume the population standard deviation is 3.3°F. At alpha=0.10, do you have enough evidence to reject the manufacturer’s claim?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice