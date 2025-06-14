Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
6:34 minutes
Problem 7.2.33
Textbook Question
Hypothesis Testing Using a P-Value In Exercises 33–38,
a. identify the claim and state and .
b. find the standardized test statistic z.
c. find the corresponding P-value.
d. decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
e. interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
MCAT Scores A random sample of 100 medical school applicants at a university has a mean total score of 505 on the MCAT. According to a report, the mean total score for the school’s applicants is more than 503. Assume the population standard deviation is 10.6. At alpha=0.01, is there enough evidence to support the report’s claim?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice