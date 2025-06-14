Hypothesis Testing Using a P-Value In Exercises 33–38,



a. identify the claim and state and .

b. find the standardized test statistic z.

c. find the corresponding P-value.

d. decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.

e. interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





MCAT Scores A random sample of 100 medical school applicants at a university has a mean total score of 505 on the MCAT. According to a report, the mean total score for the school’s applicants is more than 503. Assume the population standard deviation is 10.6. At alpha=0.01, is there enough evidence to support the report’s claim?