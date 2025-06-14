Hypothesis Testing Using Rejection Region(s) In Exercises 39–44, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





[APPLET] Gross Domestic Product A politician estimates that the mean gross domestic product (GDP) per country in a recent year is greater than $400 billion. You want to test this estimate. To do so, you determine the GDPs of 42 randomly selected countries for that year. The results (in billions of dollars) are shown in the table at the left. Assume the population standard deviation is $2099 billion. At alpha=0.06, can you support the politician’s estimate?



