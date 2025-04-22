Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
4:18 minutes
Problem 4.CRE.1ab
Textbook Question
Cloud Seeding The “Florida Area Cumulus Experiment” was conducted by using silver iodide to seed clouds with the objective of increasing rainfall. For the purposes of this exercise, let the daily amounts of rainfall be represented by units of rnfl. (The actual rainfall amounts are in or )
Find the value of the following statistics and include appropriate units based on rnfl as the unit of measurement.
15.53 7.27 7.45 10.39 4.70 4.50 3.44 5.70 8.24 7.30 4.05 4.46
a. mean
b. median
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: To calculate the mean, sum all the rainfall values provided in the dataset. Use the formula for the mean: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Mean</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mi>x</mi><sub><mi>i</mi></sub></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mo>∑</mo><mi>x</mi><sub><mi>i</mi></sub></math> is the sum of all rainfall values and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi></math> is the total number of data points.
Step 2: Add all the rainfall values: 15.53 + 7.27 + 7.45 + 10.39 + 4.70 + 4.50 + 3.44 + 5.70 + 8.24 + 7.30 + 4.05 + 4.46. This gives the total rainfall.
Step 3: Divide the total rainfall by the number of data points (12 in this case) to find the mean. Ensure the result is expressed in the same unit as the data, which is 'rnfl'.
Step 4: To calculate the median, first arrange the rainfall values in ascending order. The ordered dataset is: 3.44, 4.05, 4.46, 4.50, 4.70, 5.70, 7.27, 7.30, 7.45, 8.24, 10.39, 15.53.
Step 5: Since there are 12 data points (an even number), the median is the average of the 6th and 7th values in the ordered dataset. Identify these two values (5.70 and 7.27), calculate their average, and express the result in 'rnfl'.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mean
The mean, or average, is calculated by summing all the values in a dataset and then dividing by the number of values. It provides a central value that represents the dataset as a whole. In the context of rainfall amounts, the mean gives an indication of the typical daily rainfall over the observed period.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Median
The median is the middle value of a dataset when it is ordered from least to greatest. If there is an even number of observations, the median is the average of the two middle values. This measure is particularly useful for understanding the central tendency of rainfall data, as it is less affected by extreme values compared to the mean.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:26
Calculating the Median
Units of Measurement
Units of measurement are standard quantities used to express and compare values. In this case, rainfall amounts are represented in 'rnfl' units, which must be consistently applied when calculating statistics like the mean and median. Understanding the units is crucial for interpreting the results accurately and ensuring meaningful comparisons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Watch next
Master Calculating the Mean with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice