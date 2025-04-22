Cloud Seeding The “Florida Area Cumulus Experiment” was conducted by using silver iodide to seed clouds with the objective of increasing rainfall. For the purposes of this exercise, let the daily amounts of rainfall be represented by units of rnfl. (The actual rainfall amounts are in or )

Find the value of the following statistics and include appropriate units based on rnfl as the unit of measurement.

15.53 7.27 7.45 10.39 4.70 4.50 3.44 5.70 8.24 7.30 4.05 4.46





a. mean

b. median