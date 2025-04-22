Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean The mean, often referred to as the average, is a measure of central tendency that is calculated by summing all the values in a data set and then dividing by the number of values. It provides a single value that represents the center of the data distribution, making it useful for understanding the overall trend. In the context of wait times, the mean gives an indication of the typical wait time experienced by visitors.

Data Set A data set is a collection of related values or observations that can be analyzed to extract meaningful information. In this case, the wait times for the Tower of Terror ride represent a specific data set. Understanding the structure and context of the data set is crucial for performing statistical calculations, such as finding the mean.